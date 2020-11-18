State officials working on COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. Moderna said Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, its COVID-19 shot provides strong protection against the coronavirus that’s surging in the U.S. and around the world. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As trials continue for a COVID-19 vaccine, details on how it will be distributed have been announced.

The state already vaccinates about 3 million people every year, so there is a plan in place to help get the COVID-19 vaccine out to communities. As pharmaceutical companies across the world race against the clock to find ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, states are looking at ways to distribute the vaccine once it becomes available.

Massachusetts has been working on distribution plans since August. Vaccines will be administered in three phases, using existing healthcare providers and pharmacies at about 4,000 locations across the commonwealth.

The first phase will make shots available to the most vulnerable populations as well as health care and other essential workers. In phase two, as more vaccine doses become available, Massachusetts says it will rely on community health centers to vaccinate patients of color and those in lower-income areas that have seen higher rates of COVID-19.

But some some local residents like Daniel Doane of Chicopee are still skeptical of a potential vaccine.

Doane told 22News, “I would probably wait a few months to see what would happen. Hopefully early next year there is a vaccine for that because it’s much needed.”

Cambridge-based Moderna said its coronavirus vaccine is more than 94 percent in preventing COVID-19. And the drug company, Phizer has also seen early success in its vaccine.

Massachusetts expects to receive between 20,000 and 60,000 doses of vaccines in phase one.