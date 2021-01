FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A cow owner was able to recover his animals after they managed to get in the roadway on 195 South in Fairhaven Wednesday night.

Massachusetts State Police said they received reports of multiple cows in the roadway on 195 eastbound by 240 South in Fairhaven just before 7:30 p.m.

In total, there were 12 cows, causing the road to temporarily close.

The owner was able to recover all 12 cows.

The roadway has since reopened.