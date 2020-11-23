State Police are still searching for missing motorcycle rider

TAUNTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are continuing the search for a motorcycle rider who fell onto the Taunton River from the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge ramp in Fall River early Sunday morning.

The State Police Underwater Recovery Team have been searching the Taunton River for two days, which flows southward from Fall River, across the Rhode Island line, and into Mt. Hope Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

The missing rider who was riding a 2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro is a 35-year-old Fall River man.

They have been searching the area with a side scan sonar which is a device that detects objects or anomalies on the seabed.

On Sunday, members of the State Police and the State Police Marine Unit found clothes but did not find the rider. They also have found the motorcycle in the middle of the roadway on the ramp from the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.

Fall River Police, Somerset Police, and the US Coast Guard have also assisted in the search. State Police said they have stopped searching for the day on Monday but will resume on Tuesday.