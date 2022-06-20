LYNN, Mass. (WWLP) – Following a several hour incident where a man was barricaded in his home with his 3-year-old daughter, State Police were able to safely arrest him and rescue the child.

On Friday afternoon, a worker from the Department of Children and Family Services (DCF) along with Lynn police went to an apartment on Hanover Street for a well-being check on a child. When they got to the home, a man retreated into his basement. Police say they saw the man holding a cylinder object with a six-inch wick coming from one end and also observed a machete and crossbow in the basement.

The State Police Special Tactical Operations (STOP) team, Crisis Negotiation Unit, and Bomb Squad were called to assisted Lynn police with the situation. They created a perimeter around the home and began negotiations with the suspect to release the child and to surrender. Negotiations continued to midnight when the suspect was then refusing to talk anymore.

Around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, officers determined the suspect was trying to strengthen the barricade he created, had poured a flammable liquid inside the apartment on a mattress and begun igniting fireworks. The STOP then made an immediate forced entry through several entrances and secured the 3-year-old from the area. The team then arrested the man using “less-than-lethal” force.

No word yet on what charges the man is facing. State Police said the 3-year-old girl will get the support she needs.