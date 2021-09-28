State Police arrest protestors outside Governor’s home

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (WWLP) – At around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Massachusetts State Police arrested several protestors who were blocking a public roadway outside of the Governor’s house.

State Police received several reports of protestors chained to a boat parked on a trailer. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers gave commands for the protestors to leave the area but were ignored. Police then report that they cut the chains before arresting seven protestors.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the boat is in the process of being removed from the road.