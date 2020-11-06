State Police arrest three men after pursuit in stolen car while trafficking cocaine

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men from New York are facing several criminal charges after allegedly leading Massachusetts State Police troopers on a car chase during a traffic stop in Charlton Wednesday.

The Massachusetts State Police said troopers were patrolling the Mass Pike at around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday and performed an RMV inquiry on a grey Mercedes with New Jersey license plates. The license plate inquiry revealed they were stolen on Monday in New York. Trooper Melberg pulled the Mercedes over on the Mass Pike traveling eastbound but the Mercedes quickly reentered traffic and took off at a high rate of speed.

According to State Police, Trooper Melberg assisted by Trooper Matthew Gray began a pursuit of the vehicle, however, due to unsafe conditions the pursuit was stopped and the troopers lost sight of the Mercedes. State Police cars began to search the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle.

The Mercedes was then found parked in a shopping center in Worcester by State Police Trooper Jeffrey Nye. The building security provided video footage of the Mercedes parking and three men getting out of the vehicle. The three men were found in the parking lot and were arrested

Troopers searched the Mercedes and found a bag containing a loaded Glock 42 pistol. None of the men had a license to carry firearms. Troopers also seized two kilograms of pressed white powdery substance stamped with a “crown”, suspected to be cocaine, from inside of the car.

All three men were brought to the State Police barracks in Charlton where they were booked and later arraigned in Worcester District Court.

Manuel Pimentel (18) of New York, N.Y.:

Receive Stolen Property over $1200

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without FID Card

Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Trafficking in Cocaine

Receive Stolen Motor Vehicle

Edison Baez (20) of Port Jefferson, N.Y.:

Receive Stolen Property over $1200

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without FID Card

Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Trafficking in Cocaine

Receive Stolen Motor Vehicle

Brian Hernandez (21) of New York, N.Y.: