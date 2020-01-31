State Police Colonel recommending termination of 22 employees

(WWLP) – State Police Colonel Christopher Mason has announced that he will be seeking termination of 22 department personnel in connection with the department’s investigation into the former Troop E.

Based on internal audits launched in 2017, Massachusetts State Police referred a total of 46 current and former department personnel to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and State Attorney General’s Office who sought criminal charges against 10 of those individuals.

Colonel Mason said that he anticipates a number of these officers will be terminated as a result of this process.

“These notifications signal the beginning of the process to administer discipline for the 22 members charged. I anticipate that a number of these officers will be terminated as a result of this process. In addition to the specific punishment imposed, we will ensure that restitution is ordered. In every case, we will require that the Trooper reimburse the taxpayers — dollar for dollar — any money paid for hours not worked, in addition to a substantive punitive penalty. It’s important to remember that each case has its own facts and circumstances that we expect will be brought forward by counsel during this disciplinary process. As well, each member has a right to due process, codified by statute and contact, and to seek a Trial Board. “I will ensure that this disciplinary process progresses, that its results are fair, and that it is conducted with due process and with due regard to the serious nature of these findings,” Colonel Mason said. “Nothing less than the public trust depends upon it.” Colonel Mason

