WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A sobriety checkpoint will be held somewhere in Worcester County Friday into Saturday, according to State Police.

According to Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, this sobriety checkpoint will raise awareness among the public about the implications of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs on roadways by detecting and removing impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will be operated at varied hours throughout Friday and Saturday. No criteria will be used when selecting vehicles.

The checkpoint is funded through a grant from the Highway Safety Division of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.