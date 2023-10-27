GARDNER, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police continue their search Friday for 33-year-old Aaron Pennington of Gardner, the man charged with the murder of his wife.

State Police will have a dive team and marine unit searching Lake Wampanoag in Gardner. The lake is located near Camp Collier, where Pennington’s vehicle was found earlier this week. The area has been searched on foot and by air for several days now. Troopers add that there is no specific information that Pennington is in the lake but police are investigating all possibilities.

Pennington is wanted for the murder of his wife, 30-year-old Breanne Pennington at their home on Cherry Street. Pennington is an Air Force veteran and a father of four. He has blonde hair, and blue eyes, is 6-feet-2-inches tall, and about 175 pounds. Police consider him armed and dangerous.

The most recent photo of Aaron Pennington (Credit: Worcester District Attorney’s office) Aaron Pennington

According to police reports, a neighbor called 911 just before 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, after the couple’s four children came to their house crying. When police arrived five minutes later, Pennington was already gone and his wife was found dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Investigators said they learned by conducting interviews, and from surveillance video, that the couple had been dealing with marital issues for some time, and that she had been planning to move to Texas with the children to be away from Pennington.

Anyone that sees Pennington or has any information on his whereabouts are asked to call 911.