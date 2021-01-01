State police deploy additional patrols ahead of holiday celebrations

(WWLP) – State police have deployed additional patrols and sobriety checkpoints across Massachusetts Thursday night in anticipation of holiday celebrations and increased traffic volume.

Additional patrols will be deployed Friday night and Saturday night as well.

State police are urging the public to make responsible decisions over the holiday weekend by designating sober drivers, wearing seatbelts, and following all traffic laws.

Residents are also asked to continue following the state’s guidelines for social distancing, mask use, and limits on social gatherings.