State Police dog Cairo helps locate missing Sturbridge woman with dementia

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A State Police dog helped locate a missing woman who suffers from dementia on Friday.

State Police told 22News they were notified of a woman in her late 50s with dementia who had gone missing. A K9 team was immediately called to help track her location based on the woman’s scent.

Trooper Davis and K9 Cairo arrived and began tracking the woman from the backyard of the home she shares with her husband, which lead them to a path. According to State Police, K9 Cairo got confused as winds picked up changing directions as they searched the path.

The path led the K9 team into a deep brush, where they heard a faint voice ahead yelling for help. The team followed the voice and were able to safely locate the woman.

State Police Air Wing assisted with the search.

The woman was returned to her family at home.