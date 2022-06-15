LOWELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police found the body of a missing 3-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon.

According to a social media post by Massachusetts State Police, a release by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan confirmed that the body of Harry Kkonde was found Wednesday afternoon by a Massachusetts State Police Diver in a pond off Varnum Avenue. Lowell Police received a report that a 3-year-old boy was missing from a residence on Freda Lane in the Pawtuckville neighborhood.

The boy was dropped off at the home by his parents at around 7 a.m. and was seen by a neighbor in the yard at around 9:15 p.m. Officers were called and searched the home and surrounding area, quickly expanding the search when the boy was not found.

On Wednesday the search continued and covered around 4.7 square miles around where the boy was last seen. At around 1:10 p.m. a Massachusetts State Police Diver found Harry in around 5 feet of water in a pond a short way from where he was reported missing.

The investigation is ongoing and includes attempts to learn what time and how Harry entered the water.