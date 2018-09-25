State Police implement new reforms after overtime scandal

With current and former State Troopers and Officers being charged with abusing overtime pay, an independent firm has been hired to review the department’s policies.

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Kerry Gilpin announced Monday that accounting firm, Ernest & Young will be assessing the department to make their overtime information more transparent.

Back in April, the Baker administration and Colonel Gilpin announced a series of reforms to the state police including GPS tracking od cruisers and increased use of body cameras.

These reforms come after Troop E, which monitored the Mass Pike, was eliminated from the department because several of its officers were under investigation for putting in for overtime they never worked.

After Troop E was disbanded, Troop F saw a staffing increase in specific positions to reduce the number of available overtime hours.

Colonel Gilpin said that since these changes, Troop F saw a 29 percent reduction in overtime claims in August alone.

Governor Baker and Lieutenant Governor Polito applauded Colonel Gilpin’s efforts saying, they are proud of the progress the department has made and hope they’ll make the Department run more efficiently and become more accountable.

The governor and lieutenant governor say the commonwealth is doing everything it can to restore public trust in state police across Massachusetts.