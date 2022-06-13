WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – On I-90 westbound in Warren a 2011 Cadillac CTS had veered off the roadway at around 6:05 a.m. Saturday morning.

State troopers from the State Police-Charlton Barracks reached the vehicle which had rolled over, ejecting its driver and landing by the woods on the side of the highway.

This side of Route 90 was closed for three hours while Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and State Police Crime Scene Services Section investigated.

MAP: I-90 Westbound in Warren

Tyrese Lee, 21, of Springfield, died from being ejected in the crash. His passenger, a 21-year-old also from Springfield, suffered minor injuries. The passenger was brought to Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner assisted State Police on site. No further information has been provided at this time.