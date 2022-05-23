NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – A 20-year-old-man died after a crash involving a car that went off exit 30A on Route 290 into the wood line in Northborough.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Massachusetts State Police, At 8:54 a.m. Sunday, Massachusetts State Troopers were called to a car that went off exit 30A on Route 290 into the wood line in Northborough. The crash resulted in deadly injuries to the driver.

MAP: Exit 30A on Route 290 in Northborough

The initial investigation indicates that a 2007 Jeep Wrangler was eastbound on Route 290 taking exit 30A when, for reasons still under investigation, it exited the left side of the exit and struck several trees. The operator, Elijah Pye, 20, from the Cherry Valley neighborhood of Leicester, was removed from the vehicle and transported to UMass Lakeside Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The passenger also a 20-year-old male from the Cherry Valley neighborhood of Leicester was transported with serious injuries to UMass Lakeside Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police. Troopers were helped by Northborough Fire at the site of the crash.