BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police is investigating a deadly crash in South Boston Saturday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, at approximately 11:33 p.m. on Saturday, a crash involving a minivan and a flatbed tow truck took place where the driver of the minivan died.

After a preliminary investigation, a 2023 Chrysler Pacifica was driving westbound on South Boston Bypass Road, just east of Frontage Road. The Chrysler then crossed over the double solid yellow lines and struck a tow truck that was eastbound on South Boston Bypass Road for reasons still unknown. The tow truck was delivering a vehicle on its bed at the time.

The driver of the minivan, a 23-year-old woman, had serious injuries and was extricated from her vehicle by responding Troopers. She was taken to Boston Medical Center, where she later died.

The driver of the tow truck, a 65-year-old Rowley man, sustained injuries and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for evaluation.

The victim’s name and hometown are not being released at this time and the crash is being investigated by the State Police-Tunnels Barracks, State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and State Police Crime Scene Services Section.