WILMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash on I-93 in Wilmington.

According to State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, at 7:21 p.m. on Sunday, State Police was sent to a two-vehicle crash on I-93 southbound in Wilmington that resulted in the death of a passenger in one of the cars.

Preliminary investigation shows that a 2008 Honda Civic and a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup were traveling southbound in the area of Exit 33, or Concord Street. Evidence shows that the Honda hydroplaned, drove into the median, struck the median guardrail barrier, then went back on the road and traveled across all lanes where it collided with the pickup truck that was in the right lane.

The front right passenger of the Honda, a woman, suffered serious injuries during the accident and was sent to Lahey Hospital, where she died. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

All of the other occupants were also sent to Lahey and Winchester hospitals for their injuries. The crash is being investigated by the State Police-Andover Barracks, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and State Police Crime Scene Services Section.