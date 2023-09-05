PEMBROKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Route 3 in Pembroke Tuesday morning.
According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, at 3:47 a.m. on Tuesday, Troopers were sent to a single-car crash on Route 3 south, south of Route 139.
One person died in the crash, and two other occupants were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.
The indemnity of the victim has not been released at this time. The crash caused the closure of one or both travel lanes on Route 3 south at different times but has since reopened.
The cause of the accident is being investigated by the State Police-Norwell Barracks, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Plymouth County.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.