PEMBROKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Route 3 in Pembroke Tuesday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, at 3:47 a.m. on Tuesday, Troopers were sent to a single-car crash on Route 3 south, south of Route 139.

One person died in the crash, and two other occupants were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

The indemnity of the victim has not been released at this time. The crash caused the closure of one or both travel lanes on Route 3 south at different times but has since reopened.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by the State Police-Norwell Barracks, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Plymouth County.