ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – State police are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred on Route 2 in Athol.

According to a tweet by the Massachusetts State Police, troopers were called to a two car head-on collision. One driver was reported to have fatal injuries while the other had life threatening injuries.

#MAtraffic MSP on scene at two vehicle head-on crash Rte 2 in Athol. Fatal injuries sustained by one operator, life-threating injuries to other. No passengers. Crash remains actively under invest. No further info available at this time, full release to come as info is available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 24, 2022

The crash is still under investigation. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.