State Police looking for father who didn’t return 11-year-old son home in Salem

SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police and Salem Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a father who did not return his son home Tuesday evening.

The father, 40-year-old Anthony Lonano, had a pre-arranged visit with his son Tuesday but did not return the son to his home. Lonano is described as white, approximately 6’2”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has joint custody of the child.

The child missing is 11-year-old Anthony Lonano Jr. described as approximately 4’10” and 77 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

The father is driving a green 2020 Toyota Camry with Massachusetts plates 3LFN51. He also has connections to Andover and Clinton, Massachusetts.

At the time, this is not considered an AMBER alert, but it is in review to see if criteria is met.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 911.