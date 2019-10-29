State Police looking to identify two suspects involved in credit card theft

(Photo: Massachusetts State Police) These pictures show them using the stolen credit card at a restaurant in South Boston.

SOUTH BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State police need the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who allegedly are involved in a stolen credit card investigation.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the credit card was reported stolen in the South Boston area on October 20.

Police say the card was used at a restaurant within that area as well as various other stores totaling nearly $2,000 in fraudulent charges.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call State Police Detectives at 617-740-7710.