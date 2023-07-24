BOSTON (WWLP) – Multiple people had to be rescued in Boston Harbor on Sunday after the boat they were on started taking on water.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, the State Police Marine Unit received a Mayday call from a pleasure boat off the north side of Peddocks Island.

The boater who made the call said he and three other people had put on life jackets and were abandoning the ship. Troopers reached the 41-foot cabin cruiser just as the four boaters had entered the water.

State Police were able to get all four of the adults out of the water and back to shore safely. An investigation into what caused their ship to take on water is ongoing.