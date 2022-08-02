MALDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcycle operator from Tweksbury died after crashing on Route 28 in Malden Friday night.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 8:38 p.m. Troopers were called to a motorcycle crash on the Fellsway north (Route 28) at Charles Street in Malden. The operator of a 2002 Suzuki GSXRT10, 21-year-old Kyle A. Rous, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he died due to his injuries.

The investigation indicates that Rous was traveling at a high rate of speed as he raced the driver of a dark-colored sedan from a stop at a traffic light on the Fellsway north. As the motorcycle approached the intersection with Charles Street, Roust failed to negotiate a left-bearing curve and went off the road. He was thrown from the bike as it overturned.

Police are working to determine the identity of the driver of the car that was not located in the area of the crash. The investigation is being conducted by State Police-Medford with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section. Malden Police and Fire assisted Troopers at the scene.