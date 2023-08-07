CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An independent arbitrator has ruled that the Massachusetts State Police must reinstate seven troopers who refused to be vaccinated for Covid-19.

The Union representing state troopers filed a grievance after the officers were suspended following former Governor Charlie Baker’s 2021 order requiring executive department employees to be vaccinated.

Current Democratic Governor Maura Healey lifted the vaccine mandate in May, and the union plans to hold a news conference on Monday outside the State House.