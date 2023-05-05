FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts State Police will be taking part in the national “Click it or Ticket” seatbelt enforcement campaign next week.

The MSP will have extra patrols on state highways from May 8 through June 4 to enforce the state’s seatbelt compliance law.

Massachusetts law requires every person in a passenger motor vehicle to wear a safety belt or sit in a child passenger restraint. Any driver who is stopped by a law enforcement officer for a traffic violation and is not wearing a safety belt can be fined $25. Any child under the age of 8 and less than 57 inches (4’9″) tall must be in a car seat or booster seat when in a moving vehicle.

According to the state, among drivers and front-seat passengers, safety belts reduce the risk of death by 45%, and cut the risk of serious injury by 50%. In Massachusetts in 2017, the safety belt usage rate was 73.8%.