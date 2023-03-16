CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are remembering Trooper Thomas Clardy who killed in the line of duty on March 16, 2016.

Trooper Clardy was conducting a traffic stop on the Mass Pike in Charlton when he was struck and killed by another vehicle that, without warning, swerved from the far left lane and hit the police cruiser.

The driver of that vehicle was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 5 to 7 years in prison.

Clardy was an 11-year veteran of the Massachusetts State Police and served in the United States Marine Corps. He left behind a wife and six children.