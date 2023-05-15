BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police are searching for a 4-year-old boy from South Boston that went missing Sunday night.

State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News that 4-year-old Mohemed Fofena from South Boston was playing at a park Sunday evening at Castle Island. After 7:00 p.m., an adult family member that was with Fofena lost sight of him and could not find him.

At 7:30 p.m., the relative called 911 and was connected to the State Police-South Boston Barracks and reported that Fofena was missing. Massachusetts State Police patrols were sent to the park and conducted a sweep of the area, but they could not find him.

Multiple agencies and units were sent to assist in the search by land, air, and water, such as the MSP Marine Unit, Dive Team, Air Wing, Boston Police, Boston Fire, Massachusetts Environmental Police, Boston EMS, and the US Coast Guard. Also, Troopers from the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County were sent to continue the investigation.

Fofena is Black and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and blue shoes. Police assets remained at Castle Island overnight, and the active search will resume later Monday morning. Anyone that sees Fofena or has information about him should call 911 immediately.