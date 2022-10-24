RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police are engaged in a search for a missing kayaker around Canadarago Lake just south of Richfield Springs. Troopers were called to the lake early Saturday afternoon when a kayak and other items were found unoccupied.

Frederick Mayock, 47 years old, of Springfield, Ma, was seen assembling the kayak on Saturday. Troopers are conducting the search in the area of the state boat launch off Route 28.

State Police have advised area residents to be aware of the increased law enforcement presence near the lake, including a helicopter, drones, and the State Police Underwater Recovery Team. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Mayock, call State Police at 607-561-7400 or 911.