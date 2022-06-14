LOWELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are conducting an extensive search in finding a 3-year-old boy that has been reported missing Tuesday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Hary was last seen at around 10 a.m. at his home at 37 Freda Lane in Lowell. He was last seen wearing gray pants with white stripes and a long-sleeve maroon shirt.

Police are searching for him by ground, air, and water around his home and in nearby wetlands.

(Massachusetts State Police)

(Massachusetts State Police)

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.