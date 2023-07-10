LOWELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are searching for a missing 7-year-old girl from Lowell.

Anna was last seen between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday in the East Merrimack Street area, Belvidere section of Lowell. The search, by land, air, and water, extended into the night and is resuming Monday.

She is about 4 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 70 pounds, and was last seen wearing black shorts, a white vest, and a purple hair tie. She may have been on a bicycle. Police say she has autism and is nonverbal.

The Lowell Police Department is asking residents of Lowell and Tewksbury to check their properties and surveillance cameras as the search for her continues. If you have any information or know of Anna’s whereabouts call 911 or 978-937-3200.

Lowell Police are being assisted by the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council K-9 Unit and Regional Response Teams, the Massachusetts State Police Airwing, the Massachusetts State Police K-9 Unit, the Lowell Fire Department and the Lowell Dive Team and Massachusetts State Police Dive Team.