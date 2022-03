(WWLP) – State police are in search for a missing Sturbridge man.

Massachusetts State Police say 71-year-old George Guttler has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Guttler has gray hair and is about six feet tall. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, black jeans, and black sneakers.

Police located his red Honda Civic parked in a lot near the Windsor Dam late Friday night.

Anyone who may have seen Guttler is asked to call 911.