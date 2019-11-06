State Police Superintendent announces retirement after 25 years

(WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police Superintendent Colonel Kerry Gilpin announced her retirement after 25 years on Wednesday.

According to Massachusetts State Police, 49-year-old Gilpin was named Superintendent and Colonel in November 2017. She has overseen the implementation of a wide slate of reforms and initiatives within the department during her time.

Gilpin’s retirement will be effective on November 15.

The following is a statement from Gilpin:

I leave this job with the satisfaction of knowing that I gave it my heart and soul, under the most trying of circumstances. I am extremely proud of the progress and accomplishments we have made together. The Massachusetts State Police is composed of some of the best law enforcement personnel in the nation and I leave with the privilege of having worked alongside all of you. In closing, I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have served as your Colonel, humbled by your heroism, commitment, and dedication and will remain forever changed by this amazing experience. -Massachusetts State Police Superintendent and Colonel Kerry Gilpin said in a news release sent to 22News from the Massachusetts State Police

Read her full statement here.