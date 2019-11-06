State Police Superintendent announces retirement after 25 years

(WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police Superintendent Colonel Kerry Gilpin announced her retirement after 25 years on Wednesday.
According to Massachusetts State Police, 49-year-old Gilpin was named Superintendent and Colonel in November 2017. She has overseen the implementation of a wide slate of reforms and initiatives within the department during her time.
Gilpin’s retirement will be effective on November 15.
The following is a statement from Gilpin:
I leave this job with the satisfaction of knowing that I gave it my heart and soul, under the most trying of circumstances. I am extremely proud of the progress and accomplishments we have made together. The Massachusetts State Police is composed of some of the best law enforcement personnel in the nation and I leave with the privilege of having worked alongside all of you. In closing, I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have served as your Colonel, humbled by your heroism, commitment, and dedication and will remain forever changed by this amazing experience.-Massachusetts State Police Superintendent and Colonel Kerry Gilpin said in a news release sent to 22News from the Massachusetts State Police
“Over the course of a distinguished 25-year career, Kerry Gilpin has committed herself to the most fundamental work of law enforcement: protecting the public, serving the community, and advancing the interests of justice inside and outside the Department of State Police. As colonel, she has implemented meaningful, lasting changes at every level of the Department, and I am grateful for her service and wish her the very best in her retirement.”-Secretary of Public Safety and Security, Thomas Turco said in a news release sent to 22News from the Massachusetts State Police