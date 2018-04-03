State Police to increase departments transparency following overtime scandal

After an overtime scandal involving almost two dozen State Police officers, Troop E is being eliminated. But even more changes are coming.

State Police will eliminate the troop that has been the subject of an investigation into potential overtime fraud by the troopers who patrol the Mass Pike.

State Police Superintendent Colonel Kerry Gilpin announced changes Monday, meant to restore public confidence in the State Police.

Colonel Gilpin is eliminating Troop E, after at least 18 troopers were accused of putting in for overtime shifts they never worked.

“They all take the same oath, and the people who violated that oath should be dealt with accordingly,” Colonel Gilpin said.

Governor Baker and Colonel Gilpin announced that the State Police will also implement a body camera program, and activate GPS tracking in police cruisers.

Members of Troop E will begin reporting to command staff at one of three other barracks along the MassPike.

Nine troopers retired since the overtime scandal came to light, and nine others were suspended without pay.

The state’s attorney general is now involved in the investigation.

“That’s what I’m hoping the attorney general’s review will be part of, what the disciplinary hearings that will follow that review will be part of, and what these reforms to enhance supervisory authority and accountability and transparency will be part of,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.

Colonel Gilpin said the public will also have access to troop assignments and payroll records to increase transparency.

“There should be more transparency in everything, I think that’s almost the name of the game now in terms of how everything is being run,” said Northampton resident Jason Mazzarino.

Colonel Gilpin said an audit of all other troops and overtime pay has found no other discrepancies.