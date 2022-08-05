GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are training at Aldrich Lake in Granby Friday morning after a reported gun may have been discarded there.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, the dive team was scheduled to conduct a scenario-based training exercise and relocated to Aldrich Lake after a report that there might be a discarded firearm in the lake.

The dive team at the lake are working to locate the reported gun.

Aldrich Lake is 66 acres located off Amherst Street. According to Mass.gov, access to the dirt ramp for canoes is located opposite Bachelder Street off Amherst Road.