State Police warn of scammers spoofing their number

(WWLP) – Residents are being warned about scammers calling and posing as members of the Massachusetts State Police. 

State Police said scammers are targeting residents in the Commonwealth by spoofing calls to make them appear to be coming from them and leaving messages requesting a callback. 

“Please be advised that these calls are fraudulent,” the department said. 

Residents are being reminded to never give out personal or financial information over the phone. If you do get such a call, immediately hang up. 

