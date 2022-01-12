State Police warn residents about parking meter QR code scams

Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police is cautioning residents of a phishing scam that involves fraudulent QR codes.

These phishing attacks started in Texas with scammers creating fake QR codes to place on parking meters.

Instead of paying for your parking through the link, your personal data is stolen when you put in your payment information. 22News spoke with some local residents who are concerned about these scams.

Jurgen Wedemeyer of Chicopee said, “Pay a parking meter with a coin instead of using a QR code or anything like that. There is always someone out there on the internet that is going to mess up your system and they are always out there trying to steal stuff from you, you cant get away from it no matter what you do.”

If you see any suspicious QR codes at a parking meter you are encouraged to contact local police.