Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police warning the public to be aware of scam text messages that are being sent out.

People have received texts that seem to be from police departments that are offering $10 off of the sale of t-shirts by clicking an attached link. These texts are fraudulent.

State police reminded the public that they would not text citizens. Remember to never click links that look suspicious, as doing so could lead to computer viruses.

If you are receiving these text messages, State Police urges residents to ignore or delete them.