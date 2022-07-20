BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Conservation and Recreation’s (DCR) will extend operating hours at multiple facilities across the state due to the extreme heat projected for the rest of the week.

The 26 DCR deep water pools and wading pools will be extended to 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Additionally, DCR managed spray decks will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. every day this summer, as well as the normal operation of designated swimming areas at state beaches and waterfronts.

The following local DCR-managed pools will have extended hours of operations from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday:

Gerald J. Mason Pool, Amory Street, Agawam

Sara Jane Sherman Memorial Pool, Meadow Street, Chicopee

John H. Thomas Memorial Swimming Pool, Roosevelt Avenue & Blunt Park Road, Springfield

The Holyoke Heritage State Park Spray Deck, 221 Appleton Street, Holyoke will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

DCR is still accepting applications for their learn to swim program. The summer’s final session begins on Monday, July 25. Go to the Learn to Swim 2022 webpage for more information. DCR’s Summer Nights Program is also ongoing and provides safe, fun programming through August 20, 2022, for teens and young adults within urban communities.