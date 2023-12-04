BOSTON (WWLP) – The state has proposed a bill that would require seatbelts installed on all school buses.

On Monday, the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security met for a public hearing to discuss this bill. It will aim to improve the safety of students while they are being transported to and from school.

All permanent seats on buses would have lap-shoulder belts that meet the safety standards of the U.S. Motor Vehicle Department. And that the seatbelts of each passenger would have to be fastened during vehicle operation.

Local parents told 22News it’s important to prioritize the safety and well-being of children and that this bill would be a step in the right direction.

“They’re moving around, jumping seats, they’re wanting to sit with friends, at least their seat-belted in. And you know if something happened, they’re safe,” said Juaquina Collazo of Springfield. “They were standing up and you know something happens if the bus rolls over something like that…. at least they are safe with the seatbelt and more secure.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, less than one-percent of all traffic deaths involve children on school transportation vehicles.

