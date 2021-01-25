State providing $12.8M in anti-violence grant funding

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced nearly $13 million in Violence Against Women Act, Services Training Officers Prosecutors (VAWA STOP) and Senator Charles E. Shannon Jr., Community Safety Initiative (Shannon CSI) state and federal grant funding that will help communities across Massachusetts address, prevent, and respond to violence against women and gang violence.

“Our Administration remains committed to using every public safety tool available to protect residents and communities from violence,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “For victims and survivors affected by these crimes, especially women and young people, these grants will help to equip victim-support organizations, criminal justice agencies, and community-based partners to respond effectively and compassionately.”

“Our shared security depends on providing qualified professionals with the resources they need to prevent and respond to crime while supporting victims and survivors,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Chair of the Governor’s Council to Address Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence. “The agencies and organizations receiving these funds are bringing hope and healing to the people who need it most, and they strengthen our communities through their commitment to providing survivors and their families with safety nets and critical resources.”

“The Baker-Polito Administration continues to seek out and apply effective solutions to public safety challenges,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Security Thomas Turco. “These grants will assist criminal justice agencies, crisis counselors, community-based non-profits, and others who do the critical daily work of reducing violence in our communities. We remain committed to maximizing federal and state resources in support of this work.”

In a virtual ceremony, Lt. Governor Polito joined Senator Ed Kennedy (D – Lowell), Representative Tackey Chan (D – Quincy), and representatives from UTEC, DOVE, Inc., Lowell Police Department and Quincy Police Department to announce the funding awards, which are administered by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research (OGR).

“Shannon Grant funding has been instrumental in assisting the Lowell Police Department and partner organizations in providing programming for at-risk youth and curbing gang engagement and violence over the past 14 years in the city – positively impacting quality of life throughout the city in ways we would not have been able to do with city budget funding alone,” said Senator Ed Kennedy. “I am thankful for the funding being awarded today and am certain it will continue that positive trend.”

“DOVE does incredible work in our communities and is committed to promoting awareness and bringing healing to individuals impacted by domestic violence or partner violence,” said Representative Tackey Chan, referring to a South Shore non-profit that received one of this year’s VAWA STOP grants. “DOVE has a strong partnership with the Quincy Police Department and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, and I am grateful that this funding will be used to expand their outreach with specialized domestic violence/sexual assault prosecutors.”

The 1994 Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) marked a turning point in the federal recognition of the extent and seriousness of violence against women and solidified a commitment by the federal government to address the problem by providing federal resources. A total of 37 agencies and organizations received VAWA STOP grants ranging from $25,970 to $229,267, totaling $2.9 million.

The Shannon CSI Grant Program supports regional and multi-disciplinary approaches to combatting gang violence through coordinated prevention and intervention, law enforcement, prosecution, and reintegration programs. Bringing academic and research centers together with municipalities to address the gang and youth violence in the community, this grant funds enforcement and meaningful alternatives to at-risk and gang-involved young people. Fifteen Shannon Community Safety Initiative sites and 13 Local Action Research Partners received awards from $94,578 to $1.8 million, totaling $9.96 million.

“As a modern law enforcement agency, the Quincy Police Department sees the value of VAWA and Shannon grants every day on our streets and across Massachusetts,” said Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan. “We all have an important part to play in violence prevention, and we remain committed to working with the Baker-Polito Administration and our community-based service providers to meet that goal.”

“The Lowell Police Department is proud to work with partners in and outside law enforcement to confront and prevent gang violence, violence against women, and all forms of violence in our city,” said Lowell Police Superintendent Raymond Kelly Richardson. “These grants will greatly assist our personnel and our partners in the important work of serving survivors and protecting our communities.”

“We remain incredibly appreciative of the support received through the Shannon Grant Program that has truly helped us work in partnership to best reduce youth violence while increasing positive outcomes through activities ranging from outreach to education,” said Sako Long, Youth Coordinator for UTEC, an anti-violence service provider serving youth in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill. “We are only as strong as the partners we work alongside, and this grant has allowed us to advance outcomes for young adults due to the partnerships at the city and state level.”

“Our VAWA STOP grant has enabled DOVE to grow meaningful partnerships with eight police departments since 2008, with Quincy PD as the anchor and core partner,” said Sue Chandler, Executive Director of DOVE, Inc. “With Civilian DV Advocates contacting victims after police are dispatched on a DV call, DOVE staff are able to reach victims who didn’t know about the broad array of services available through DOVE. Their confidentiality is protected because we are an independent organization. The partnership provides a lifesaving path for many victims in situations of great danger. In coming years we hope to strengthen the model to better serve others for whom reaching out to the criminal legal system hasn’t been a safe option. We are grateful for this continuation funding from EOPSS.”

Below is a list of VAWA STOP grant recipients and their awards:

Applicant Name Award Adams Police Department $25,970.00 Administrative Office of the Trial Court $145,171.00 Asian Task Force Against Domestic Violence $77,150.00 Assumption University Police Department $32,150.00 Bedford Police Department $32,720.00 Behavioral Health $39,960.00 Boston Area Rape Crisis Center $47,000.00 Boston Medical Center Domestic Violence Program $119,260.00 Boston Police Department $122,359.00 Bristol County District Attorney’s Office $102,200.00 Cambridge Police Department $45,250.00 DeNovo Center for Justice and Healing, Inc $66,800.00 DOVE $74,300.00 Elizabeth Freeman Center $65,800.00 Fitchburg Police Department $59,375.00 Hampden County Sheriff’s Department $44,250.00 Independence House $122,850.00 Jewish Family & Children’s Service $32,720.00 Martha’s Vineyard Community Services $27,900.00 Mashpee Police Department $53,784.48 Massachusetts Department of Correction $86,000.00 Massachusetts Department of Public Health $118,000.00 Massachusetts District Attorneys Association $133,452.56 Middle District Attorney’s Office (Worcester) $128,000.00 Norfolk District Attorney’s Office $229,267.00 Northeast Legal Aid $44,300.00 Northwestern District Attorney’s Office $120,000.00 Our Deaf Survivors Center $43,370.00 Pathways for Change $128,150.00 Pittsfield Police Department $53,800.00 RESPOND $47,300.00 RIA House $88,471.97 Safe Passage $139,000.00 The Network/La Red $43,370.00 Womanshelter/Companeras $47,000.00 Worcester Police Department $59,374.97 Yarmouth Police Department $59,375.00 Total $2,905,200.98

Below is a list of Shannon Community Safety Initiative Sites and Local Action Research Partners and their awards:

Shannon CSI Site Partner Communities FY20 Award Boston Brookline $1,801,403.06 Brockton $623,809.00 Fall River $533, 713.57 Fitchburg Gardner $336,400.00 Haverhill Methuen $256,334.65 Holyoke Chicopee $475,234.47 Lawrence $224,000.00 Lowell $634,861.81 Lynn $295,050.00 Metropolitan Area Planning Council Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Quincy, Revere, Somerville, Winthrop $651,525.80 New Bedford $824,879.58 Pittsfield $330,255.33 Springfield $1,062,975.90 Taunton Attleboro $94,578.54 Worcester $1,150,354.86 Total $9,295,376.57