State Rep. Paul Mark announces candidacy for State Senate

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Rep. Paul Mark announced his candidacy for the State Senate in the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin, and Hampden District.

The district is geographically the largest in the state, and is currently represented by Sen. Adam Hinds (D-Pittsfield), who is running for Lt. Governor.

“The people of this district deserve a dedicated advocate,” Representative Paul Mark said. “COVID has devastated our communities. It has destroyed small businesses and exasperated the divide between the wealthy and the folks struggling to put food on the table. At this moment, we have a unique opportunity to develop policies and a state budget that not only heals our economy, but recreates and re-envisions our government in a way that truly supports our families, neighbors, and those who are most in need. That is the work that I am committed to and why today, I am happy to announce my candidacy for State Senate.”

State Rep. Paul Mark joined with local advocates, elected officials, and community leaders to make the announcement at Park Square in Pittsfield. The announcement took place at Park Square in the heart of Pittsfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Campaign Manager Casey Pease, Paul Mark was elected in 2010 to represent the 2nd Berkshire District in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. He has advocated for Medicare for All; higher education funding reform, student debt relief, and additional funding for vocational programs; transformative solutions to combat the climate crisis while providing good paying jobs for our communities; convenient and affordable transportation options and high-speed broadband internet for western Massachusetts.

“I’m throwing my full support behind Paul in his run for Senate. He has been a terrific partner in advocating for Pittsfield and he has deep knowledge of the issues facing rural towns. This is just the right mix for this vast district.” State Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier (D-Pittsfield)

“Paul will be a great asset to the Berkshires and Western Mass as a member of the Senate. He is an effective legislator and has been a wonderful team player whose priorities fit perfectly with the needs of our area. With a shrinking delegation, Paul’s legislative experience is more important than ever for our collective success.” State Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli (D-Lenox)

“I am very proud to support the candidacy of Rep. Paul Mark. He knows the Berkshires and his election will serve us well.” State Rep. John Barrett III (D-North Adams)

“Paul has been a champion of the rights of working families not only here in the Berkshires but across the State. He understands what it’s like to be living paycheck to paycheck and to be struggling to put food on the table. I support Paul for State Senator, because I know that, in this role, he will always lend an ear and support the needs of working people and those who are too often overlooked.” Elizabeth “Liz” Recko-Morrison of the Massachusetts Community College Council