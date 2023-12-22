BOSTON (WWLP) – Could the right to shelter law be changing in the new year? A local Senator hopes so.

A report came out this week showing the impact homelessness is having on the state and costs are becoming astronomical. So what is the state to do with a waitlist that only continues to grow?

As of the latest numbers, there are a little over 7,500 families and pregnant individuals in the state shelter. Approximately 800 of those families are being housed in western Massachusetts. However, western Massachusetts does not have the same resources other parts of the state are seeing with no overflow or safety net shelters and no welcome centers existing in our part of the side of the state.

Senator Peter Durant believes the right-to-shelter law needs to be amended to slow the number of people seeking out Massachusetts for shelter. In the new year, he plans to file a bill that will limit those who can apply for emergency housing to only families who have been in the state for a year.

“We have no plan, we don’t know what the future looks like, or how many people are going to keep coming, or where we’re gonna end up with this, by at least trying to stem the flow, we can then make a plan for those who are here,” said Sen. Peter Durant.

Kelly Turley of the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless strongly opposes any changes to residency requirements, “For many families experiencing homelessness, even if they are from the Commonwealth, they may not have the paperwork readily at hand to prove that they’re Massachusetts residents, and its more and more challenges and hurdles put in front of families who need access to immediate shelter.”

The waitlist number has steadily increased as well since Governor Healey placed a cap on families. It currently stands at 357 families. Now, it’s important to note that less than half of those in shelters are migrants.