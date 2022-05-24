BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development (EOLWD) has found that the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in April 2022 was down slightly from March.

The statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the month of April 2022 was 4.1 percent, down from March at 4.3 percent, with an estimated increase of 10,500 jobs in April.

According to the most recent numbers provided by the EOLWD, local unemployment rates dropped in twenty-four labor market areas. From April 2021 to April 2022, fourteen areas gained jobs with the largest percentage increases seen in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Springfield, Lowell-Billerica-Chelmsford and Lawrence-Methuen Town-Salem areas.

In order to compare the statewide rate to local unemployment rates, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the statewide-unadjusted unemployment rate for April 2022 was 3.3 percent, down 0.5 percentage point over-the-month.

The unadjusted unemployment rates and job estimates for the labor market areas reflect seasonal fluctuations and may show different levels and trends than the statewide seasonally adjusted estimates.