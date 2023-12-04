SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A deadly wrong way crash on I-395 in Webster over the weekend, adding to a growing list of wrong way crashes happening across the region.

“I find that very concerning. I don’t expect anyone to come in the opposite direction… that’s very unsafe,” expressed Ivy Reyes of Springfield.

And here in western Massachusetts, since the pandemic, the city of Springfield has seen the highest number of wrong way crashes in all of the state. The city of Holyoke is also high up on the list..

“I can see how people can do that, especially with the rotaries around here,” said Vlad Gargun of West Springfield.

Since 2020 there have been nearly 2,500 wrong way crashes in Massachusetts in which the driver was in the wrong lane or going in the wrong direction before a crash. According to AAA, 51 of those crashes were deadly.

AAA experts say speeding is a contributing factor in the majority of these crashes. Alcohol impairment, older age and driving without a passenger also increases the risk of being involved in a wrong-way crash.

“You definitely worry about the way you drive,” Reyes continued. “But always look for the people around you… you just don’t know what they are doing.”

The state has been running a multi-million dollar pilot program to discourage wrong-way drivers. It would include utilizing vehicle detection systems at highway ramps that set off flashing lights and signs to alert a driver going the wrong direction. State police are also notified in the event of a wrong-way driver.

The system has been installed on highways in Bernardston, Burlington, Danvers, Plymouth, and Webster.

