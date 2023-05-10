SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Senate unveiled its budget proposal for fiscal year 2024 Tuesday night, coming in as the largest spending plan of the three proposals from the Senate, House, and Governor.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee’s spending plan totals $3.4 billion, that’s more than six percent larger than last year’s spending, and a few $100 million more than each proposal from the State House and Governor Maura Healey. It was approved by the committee by unanimous vote.

The major highlight was that the Senate Budget Chief confirmed that they will be pursuing a companion tax relief plan and the budget includes a hold that would fund that at similar levels to the House tax relief plan. That budget factored in $587 million next fiscal year and up to $1.1 billion over a two-year period.

The plan and its creators are quiet though on the specifics of their tax relief measures, saying they will hit the chamber floor for debate soon. The Budget plan as a whole will hit the floor for debate on May 23rd, with the fiscal year it funds beginning on July 1st. This budget also includes 75 outside policy sections that could have a big impact on the State.