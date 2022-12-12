BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Despite recent rain and snowfall several regions of Massachusetts are still in drought conditions.

According to Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Beth Card, the Northeast and Cape Cod Regions have been downgraded and will join the Islands Region at Level 2-Signficant Drought, the Connecticut River Valley Region will remain at Level 1-Mild Drought, and the Western, Central, and Southeast Regions will remain at Level 0-Normal Conditions.

“Even though the weather is getting colder and wetter, we can’t lose sight of the fact that several regions within Massachusetts continue to be impacted by drought conditions,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card. “It is important that everyone, especially those living and working in the Northeast, Cape Cod, and Islands Regions, continue to practice water conservation in order to ensure that our water resources fully rebound.”

Drought status in Massachusetts. (Mass.Gov)

Despite the drought conditions the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) water supply system is not experiencing drought conditions, as defined within its individual plan. Private wells, local streams, wetlands, vernal pools, and other water-dependent habitats located within MWRA-serviced areas are being impacted by drought conditions, while water quality in ponds can deteriorate due to lowering of levels and stagnation.

The state’s Drought Management Task Force made the recommendations on Monday. They will continue to meet and monitor the situation until water levels return to normal in all affected regions of the state. You can read the Massachusetts Drought Management plan by using this link.

For further information on water conservation and what residents can do, go to the EEA’s Drought page and water conservation page. To get the most up-to-date information on the drought indices, go to the state’s drought dashboard webpage.

The state is surveying the public for any drought impacts that are currently being experienced. To participate, use the Massachusetts Water Impact Reporter webpage.