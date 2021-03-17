State to award $30-million in grants for early education, child care providers

BOSTON (WWLP) – More than $30-million in grants to support early education and child care providers will be distributed by the Massachusetts Department of Early Education & Care (EEC).

The EEC also announced proposed plans for distributing $110M in federal stimulus funds, which will be distributed, pending legislative appropriation, through monthly operational grants available to EEC licensed providers to help maintain current child care capacity during the COVID-19 economic recovery. When these flexible funds become available they will be used to support continued child care operations, meet new health and safety requirements, and enable quality improvements to facilities.

As people return to work, child care and education facilities will be reopening and expanding capacity. Child care services are a vital component in the economic recovery to help families fully return to work.

In order to address the changing landscape of child care programs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, when families have been slow to return to full-time care and the cost of running programs has increased to meet health and safety requirements, moving from a per-child funding model to an operational support model is necessary to ensure the viability of the field despite fluctuations in enrollment. The per-child funding models have not sufficed to stabilize the industry and ensure educators remain in the workforce to care for children. Without consistent revenue from enrollment, the child care infrastructure is vulnerable to further decreases in capacity. This investment will sustain capacity and lay the groundwork for the future.

“Our administration is committed to supporting families and child care providers across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “This $30 million investment represents funding for the critical infrastructure of safe and stable child care to facilitate families and guardians’ abilities to return to work and to economic recovery.”

The COVID-19 health crisis and its widespread impacts have demonstrated the importance of early education and care to support the economic well-being of the Commonwealth and its residents. This new funding availability will invest in the state’s childcare infrastructure and the healthy development of children and youth that results from quality early education programs.

EEC’s investment in both center-based programs and family child care programs will be available through two grant opportunities. The funding will support the following initiatives:

