BOSTON (WWLP) – The state’s Safe Water Initiative Massachusetts (SWIM) program will expand funding to nonprofit and private entities to provide free swimming lessons to children and adults.

Currently, the SWIM program offers free swimming lessons at select Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) managed pools across the state. The program is looking for organizations that can provide free beginner swim lessons to Massachusetts residents of all ages.

“DCR is committed to providing swim lessons to anyone looking to learn, in an effort to encourage safety at all agency-managed pools and waterfronts,” said DCR Commissioner Doug Rice. “Last year, DCR provided swim lessons to hundreds of children through the Learn to Swim program, we look forward to working with partner organizations to reach even more children and adults through the SWIM program this year.”

The SWIM program will accept applications for funding and enroll organizations on a rolling basis, with all funding distributed by June 30, 2023. Interested organizations can submit a bid and other necessary materials online using this link to the RFR.