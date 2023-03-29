SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield, North Adams, Pittsfield and Springfield are among several communities in Massachusetts to receive funding for affordable housing projects.
The more than $62 million in Permanent Supportive Housing Grant Awards were announced Wednesday. The funding comes from direct subsidies, including federal ARPA funding, and state and federal housing tax credits which will create an additional $74 million in equity for projects. In addition, Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) will support projects with more than 120 project-based housing vouchers.
The projects are expected to create more than 460 housing units, nearly all of which will be reserved for low-income households and include 317 units for very low income residents. In addition to housing, the permanent supportive program will offer social services including case management, job training, childcare, health care, and services to address chronically homeless individuals, adults with disabilities, families transitioning from homelessness, vulnerable youth, and low-income seniors.
“We are proud to support 12 strong projects across the Commonwealth, from Pittsfield to Cape Cod, which will bring more than 450 new housing opportunities with essential services for our most vulnerable populations,” said Housing and Community Development Undersecretary Jennifer Maddox. “Strong neighborhoods have quality, affordable housing options for residents across the income spectrum and the Healey-Driscoll Administration is committed to increasing development at every level and working with talented partners like JPNDC, CEDAC, and all of today’s awardees.”
The following projects have been awarded funding:
- Bracewell House is the renovation of a two-family house in North Adams. The nonprofit sponsor, Louison House, will convert the existing building into seven units for homeless and at-risk youth and young adults ages 18-24.
- First Street Apartments is a project located in Pittsfield and intended to serve homeless adults. The non-profit sponsor is Berkshire Housing Development Corporation. The project consists of the conversion of part of an existing church into nine units of housing and a resource center. The city of Pittsfield is providing the project with $1.4 million in local funds, and DHCD will support the project with state project-based vouchers.
- West Housatonic Apartments is a new construction project to be built in Pittsfield. The nonprofit Berkshire Housing Development Corporation will build 28 studios for very low-income individuals, the majority of whom have experienced chronic homelessness. Supportive services will be provided by Berkshire Housing in collaboration with ServiceNet and the Brien Center, with service funding provided by Home and Healthy for Good and other sources. The city of Pittsfield has committed ARPA funds to the project, which DHCD will support with tax credits and subsidy funds.
- 775 Worthington Street is a new construction project to be built in Springfield. Clinical Support Options (CSO) and the Friends of the Homeless (FOH) will demolish an existing one-story building and construct a four-story building to create 36 studios and a 40bed congregate shelter. The new structure will be built adjacent to Friends of the Homeless’ existing shelter/permanent housing project called Worthington Street. The city of Springfield has committed local funds to the project, which DHCD will support with tax credits and subsidy funds.
- Hamilton at Mount Everett is a new construction project for seniors in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.
- Cheney Homes Apartments is a new construction project for seniors in Boston’s Grove Hall neighborhood.
- 3371 Washington Street is a new construction project for seniors to be built in Boston (Jamaica Plain).
- 170 Cottage Street is a new construction family project in Chelsea. The non-profit sponsor, The Neighborhood Developers, will construct 66 units, primarily two- and three-bedroom apartments, and will work with Housing Families to deliver services to 15 units set aside for homeless families.
- Forward at the Rock Phase 2 is the new construction and expansion of a project located in Dennis designed to serve adults with autism.
- 60 Wells Street is a combined renovation and new construction project in Greenfield. The non-profit Clinical Support Options (CSO) will renovate and expand an existing state-funded homeless shelter for individuals from 30 beds to 40 beds and will construct a new three-story addition to create 36 new studios for homeless individuals.
- Hennessey House is an existing historic single-room occupancy (SRO) property in downtown Lynn. Affordable Housing Associates of Lynn, the non-profit affiliate of the Lynn Housing Authority, will convert this traditional SRO to 51 studios with private kitchens and bathrooms and will improve the overall accessibility of the building by adding an elevator. A total of 23 studios will be restricted for very low-income individuals, many of whom will be transitioning from homelessness.
- 237 Chandler Street consists of the conversion of the second story of a historic building in Worcester. The non-profit South Middlesex Opportunity Council (SMOC) will convert a portion of the second floor of their current administrative building into 20 studio units for chronically homeless individuals.