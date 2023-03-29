SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield, North Adams, Pittsfield and Springfield are among several communities in Massachusetts to receive funding for affordable housing projects.

The more than $62 million in Permanent Supportive Housing Grant Awards were announced Wednesday. The funding comes from direct subsidies, including federal ARPA funding, and state and federal housing tax credits which will create an additional $74 million in equity for projects. In addition, Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) will support projects with more than 120 project-based housing vouchers.

The projects are expected to create more than 460 housing units, nearly all of which will be reserved for low-income households and include 317 units for very low income residents. In addition to housing, the permanent supportive program will offer social services including case management, job training, childcare, health care, and services to address chronically homeless individuals, adults with disabilities, families transitioning from homelessness, vulnerable youth, and low-income seniors.

“We are proud to support 12 strong projects across the Commonwealth, from Pittsfield to Cape Cod, which will bring more than 450 new housing opportunities with essential services for our most vulnerable populations,” said Housing and Community Development Undersecretary Jennifer Maddox. “Strong neighborhoods have quality, affordable housing options for residents across the income spectrum and the Healey-Driscoll Administration is committed to increasing development at every level and working with talented partners like JPNDC, CEDAC, and all of today’s awardees.”

The following projects have been awarded funding: