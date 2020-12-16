State transportation officials plan for snow, ice as winter storm expected overnight

BOSTON (WWLP) – State leaders are gearing up for the winter storm that’s headed our way.

State officials said more than 3,800 pieces of snow removal equipment will be deployed during the storm. So, the best thing you can do to help them clear the storm damage is to stay home.

Gov. Charlie Baker was joined by Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack at his news conference today. They said the process to remove snow will start around 8 pm tonight and they expect it to run well into Thursday morning.

Crews will be working around the clock to remove snow and ice on more than 15,000 miles of road, and the best way we can all help them is by staying home.

“You should really try and get whatever you need to get done earlier tonight or put it off until sometime tomorrow afternoon. This isn’t only for your safety but it’s also for the safety of the road crews, and all the other folks that are going to be out,” Baker said.

State officials say the department of public utilities is on high alert. They have increased staffing to help prevent long power outages like some communities experienced back in 2015.

This is a major storm and Gov. Baker is asking residents to treat it like one. He’s expected to give an update on Thursday on what will be open and what will be closed.